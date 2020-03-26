Heijmans NV: Heijmans notification on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

After careful consideration, Heijmans has decided to go ahead with its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 15 April 2020 in an adapted format. Heijmans has taken a number of measures to ensure the AGM can proceed in a responsible manner and with a minimum risk of infection.

Opportunity to cast vote virtually

As an alternative to being physically present at the meeting or issuing a voting instruction, shareholders and depositary receipt holders will have the option of voting electronically and in real time.

Webcast and written questions

Heijmans is giving shareholders and holders of depositary receipts for shares the opportunity to watch the meeting remotely via a webcast). In addition, they will also have the opportunity to submit any questions and comments with respect to the items on the agenda up to and including Friday, 10 April 2020. At this moment, Heijmans is considering the possibility of providing shareholders and depositary receipt holders with the opportunity to ask questions via email during the AGM. Should participants wish to make use of that opportunity, they should inform the company of this.

Questions and comments can be sent to by email to the company, for the attention of Nicole Schaeffer, Heijmans N.V. company secretary, at nschaeffer@heijmans.nl. We kindly request that anyone submitting questions and/or comments state their first and last name (for the minutes), as well as the registration number for the AGM they have received from ABN AMRO Bank, in their email message to the company.

Voting via voting instructions

Heijmans wishes to point out to shareholders and depositary receipt holders that they do not need to attend the meeting to exercise their voting rights. Shareholders and depositary receipt holders have the option of issuing a voting instruction to Ms. J.J.C.A. Leemrijse, civil law notary in Amsterdam.

AGM location changed

As the previously announced meeting location for the AGM has been closed down, the meeting will take place at the Heijmans head office on Graafsebaan 65 in Rosmalen. To limit potential health risks, Heijmans will not offer attendees the opportunity of an informal gathering before or after the meeting. Heijmans retains the right at all times to refuse someone entry should they at any time believe this could endanger the health of the participants in the meeting.

In view of the exceptional situation in which the Netherlands finds itself, Heijmans explicitly requests that shareholders and depositary receipt holders vote electronically and in real time or give voting instructions, follow the AGM via the webcast and to make use of the opportunity to ask questions in writing.

Heijmans is closely monitoring the developments around the spread of the coronavirus and is following the directions of the authorities and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) in this respect. Should the situation change in the run-up to the AGM, Heijmans may yet decide to postpone the meeting. Heijmans will make any announcement to that effect via its website.

