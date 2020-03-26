Tecan Group AG: Tecan announces change in Management Board

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 26, 2020 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Markus Schmid, Head of Corporate Human Resources & Internal Communications and a member of the Group Management Board since 2011, will leave the company by no later than the end of April 2020. The search for a successor will be initiated.

Tecan's Board of Directors and CEO thank Markus Schmid for his strong engagement and valuable contribution to the development of Tecan and wish him all the best for the future.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2019, Tecan generated sales of CHF 637 million (USD 643 million; EUR 574 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41

Attachment