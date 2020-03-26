Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex")(BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On March 20, 2020, DWS Investment GmbH notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 3,308,213 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 4.02%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: March 20, 2020
Date Threshold Crossed: March 16, 2020
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
DWS Investment GmbH
Mainzer Landstraße 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of March 20, 2020:
(A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
voting rights
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of
voting rights
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
Linked to
securities
Not linked
to securities
DWS Investment GmbH
0
3,273,213
0
3.97%
0.00%
Total
0
3,273,213
0
3.97%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
date
of voting
of
Settlement
DWS Investment GmbH
Right to Recall
35,000
0.04%
physical
TOTAL
35,000
0.04%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
3,308,213
4.02%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
