Ontex Group NV ("Ontex")(BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On March 20, 2020, DWS Investment GmbH notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, 3,308,213 voting rights in Ontex that may be acquired if all of the instruments are exercised, and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 4.02%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: March 20, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: March 16, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

DWS Investment GmbH Mainzer Landstraße 11-17, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Denominator on the dates of notification: 82,347,218 shares

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction voting rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities DWS Investment GmbH 0 3,273,213 0 3.97% 0.00% Total 0 3,273,213 0 3.97% 0.00%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 3,308,213 4.02%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

DWS Investment GmbH is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

DWS Investment GmbH is an investment firm and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

