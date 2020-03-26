Saniona AB: Saniona enters into second collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim in schizophrenia

PRESS RELEASE

March 26, 2020





Aims to develop innovative new treatment options for patients with schizophrenia

Saniona may receive up to €76.5 million in milestones plus royalties on worldwide net sales

First schizophrenia program with Boehringer Ingelheim is in preclinical stage

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases of the central nervous system, today announced a new research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in schizophrenia. Saniona may receive up to €76.5 million in milestone payments as well as royalties on worldwide net sales of resulting products under the collaboration.

The objective is to identify new treatment options for schizophrenia, by exploring a novel undisclosed CNS ion channel target using Saniona's ion channel drug discovery platform. Boehringer Ingelheim has exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize therapeutics identified through the collaboration.

In addition, Saniona will receive research funding during the joint research period. During the first year of the collaboration, Saniona expects to receive research funding of around SEK 5 million (€ 0.45 million).

"Saniona remains focused on rare CNS disorders, and this important new collaboration with Boehringer for larger indications represents another example of our partnership model for exploitation of non-core Saniona programs," says Rami Levin, CEO of Saniona.

In 2016, Boehringer Ingelheim and Saniona established the first collaboration for development of new therapeutics in schizophrenia, targeting GABA a5 ion channels tor treatment of cognitive impairment. The program is currently in preclinical stage development.

For more information, please contact

Jørgen Drejer, Founder and CSO, Saniona, Mobile: +45 20289705, E-mail: jorgen.drejer@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on March 26, 2020.

About Saniona

Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona has partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the company's shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment