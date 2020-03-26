Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Berlin
26.03.20
09:14 Uhr
5,400 Euro
-0,230
-4,09 %
26.03.2020 | 08:05
Better Collective A/S: Better Collective annual report 2019 and change to financial calendar

Regulatory Release 10/2020

Better Collective has today published its annual report and sustainability report on its website www.bettercollective.com.

Better Collective further announces a change in the financial calendar in light of the expected election of a new board member at the upcoming AGM. Reference is made to announcement no. 3, march 11, 2020: Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Todd Dunlap as new board member.

The Interim report January-March 2020 will be published on May 15, 2020.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

About Better Collective
Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).


Attachments

  • BetterCollective_AR19_web (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/62c4ecd6-17f1-43e7-84a1-a1bf140c753b)
  • BetterCollective_AR19_sustainability (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0b168282-9829-4192-b025-e8967326dae4)
  • BC regulatory release no. 10_2020 Annual report 2020.03.26 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/95d5bec4-4212-4cb6-adc8-72fcd719b812)
