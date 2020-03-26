CellaVision AB: The Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ) is postponed and the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the proposed dividend due to the coronavirus, Covid-19

The information was submitted for publication March 26, 2020, at. 8.20 (CET)



CellaVision's Board of Directors has decided to postpone the AGM until a later date. Furthermore, the company's Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the proposed dividend of SEK 1.50 per share and instead propose that no dividend be paid. CellaVision will submit a new notice to the AGM no later than four weeks before the new date is set. The meeting will be held no later than June 30, in accordance with current legislation.

Due to the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus Covid-19, there is an exceptional market situation and a difficult economic situation. CellaVision's Board of Directors has therefore decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to a later date. The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the company's premises in Lund on April 23 at. 15:00.

CellaVision returns with a new notice to the AGM no later than four weeks before the new date. The meeting will be held no later than June 30, in accordance with current legislation

Considering the general uncertainty and the measures introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on CellaVision, the Board of Directors has decided to withdraw the proposal of a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share and instead propose that no dividend be paid. CellaVision has a good financial position, but since the Board submitted its original dividend proposal, the world situation has changed significantly due to Covid-19. The Board therefore considers it justified to withdraw the dividend proposal. If the economic situation permits, the Board of Directors intends to convene an extraordinary general meeting during the latter part of 2020 to decide on a dividend.

"The decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting and amend the proposal for dividend to zero SEK per share is the result of a weighted assessment. We are currently in an unclear position regarding the consequences of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rapidly changing and thus extremely difficult economic situation. We therefore see the possibility of an extraordinary general meeting later this year as a good alternative for deciding on a dividend for 2019." says Sören Mellstig, Chairman of the Board of CellaVision.

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells products for sample preparation and leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The analyses often constitute important reference data for fast and correct diagnosis of illnesses, for example of infections and serious cancers. CellaVision's products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners, supported by the parent company in Lund and by the company's 18 local market support organizations with direct presence in more than 35 countries. In 2019 sales were SEK 462 million. The share is listed on the Nasdaq, Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

Publication

This information is such information that CellaVision AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act.

The information was submitted for publication March 26, 2020 at 08:20 CET.

