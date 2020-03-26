M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Postponement of AGM and COVID-19 update 26-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Forthcoming AGM and Coronavirus precautions In view of the threat of COVID-19 and the latest guidance from the Government, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") advises that it has taken the decision to postpone the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") due to be held at the offices of M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, 10 Fenchurch Avenue, London EC3M 5AG at 1.30 pm on Monday, 30 March 2020. Annual General Meeting The Board owes a duty of care to shareholders, its advisers and to the general public to minimise the unnecessary movement of people at this time and has therefore made the decision to postpone the AGM until a more appropriate time which will be advised in due course. The Company will continue to update shareholders on material corporate and business developments in the usual way, via the Regulatory News System (RNS) and further information regarding the AGM will be released in due course. Any shareholder enquiries or questions related to the AGM can be emailed to mandgcredit@linkgroup.co.uk. Update from the Board The Board is monitoring events as the COVID-19 situation evolves, including the ongoing operational resilience of the Investment Manager (M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited) and other key service providers. The investment manager is actively managing the Company's portfolio and has the full confidence of the Board at this highly volatile time. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0207 954 9529 Nicola Lambourne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 54688 EQS News ID: 1007377 End of Announcement EQS News Service

