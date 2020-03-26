EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Annual Results/Statement PJSC MegaFon: In Q4 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 5.4% 2020-03-26 / 10:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. In Q4 2019 MegaFon increased its revenue by 5.4% while at the same time achieving growth in all other key financial metrics. Key results for Q4 2019[1]: · Revenue increased by 5.4% y-o-y to RUB 93.2 billion · Service revenue increased by 1.3% y-o-y to RUB 80.4 billion · Revenue from sales of equipment and accessories is up by 41.5% to RUB 12.8 billion · OIBDA increased by 39.8% y-o-y to RUB 38.5 billion, while OIBDA Margin was 41.3%[2] · Adjusted Net profit increased by 78.5% y-o-y to RUB 2.0 billion [3] · Net debt decreased by 8.5% to RUB 320.4 billion Revenue growth · In Q4 2019 service revenue increased by 1.3% y-o-y to RUB 80.4 billion mainly driven by data revenue growth as a result of an upgrade of the tariff line "Vklyuchaisya!" ("Connect!") incorporating the latest technological solutions and partner services. The Company also introduced a cross-discount system for its subscribers, and was the first in the market to offer cash rebates on its services which can be used for purchasing the Company's products. Those and some other initiatives resulted in an increase in the number of data service users by 6.7% to 34.9 million; while the number of its mobile subscribers in Russia remained stable at 75.2 million. An increase in revenue from information and communication technologies (ICT) services provided to B2G clients also had a positive impact on both wireless and wireline revenue. Total service revenue for the year reached RUB 310.8 billion, an increase of 1.2% y-o-y. Stores of the future · In Q4 2019 MegaFon continued the development of its retail network by the introduction of a new generation of stores emphasising top quality client service and a unique customer experience. The average number of customers at such stores is up 20%, and the average daily revenue is up between 30% and 40%, in each case as compared with the corresponding figures for traditional format stores. · MegaFon is also developing new service concepts at its retail chain. In November 2019 the Company opened the first "experience store" in Russia focused on providing an enhanced digital experience for clients. This store has a new format, with a sales floor four times bigger than average and an open display of goods, digital price tags, interactive client service interfaces and self-service technologies. The experience store also consists of five theme zones: smartphones, smart home technologies, TV and gaming, travel and healthy lifestyle, and kids' entertainment. The best mobile network in Russia and development of 5G networks · In Q4 2019 CAPEX was RUB 31.3 billion, down 18.2% y-o-y. It was possible to reduce CAPEX as a result of the significant investments in upgrading the billing platform which were made in 2018. In 2019 the Company's main focus was on the continued development and improvement of the reliability of its networks, raising the quality of its services, and enhancing the client experience. In Q4 2019 approximately 2,470 new LTE and LTE Advanced base stations were placed into service. The Company is actively preparing for implementation of the 5G technology and the development of 5G networks in Russia. Healthy leverage · MegaFon continues to work on reducing its leverage, using part of its profits to pay down the debt. The Company's net debt for the reporting period decreased by RUB 29.9 billion to RUB 320.4 billion. This enabled MegaFon to reduce its Net debt/LTM OIBDA ratio from 2.49x in Q3 2019 to 2.11x in Q4 2019. Adjusted net profit in Q4 went up by 78.5% y-o-y. Net profit for the year was still significantly impacted by increased finance costs, especially earlier in the year, relating to the loans raised to finance the Tender Offer for shares and GDRs completed in September 2018, the Mandatory Offer completed in Q1 2019 and the buy-back of shares from the remaining non-affiliated shareholders completed in Q2 2019. Gevork Vermishyan, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarter's results as follows: « MegaFon continues to satisfactorily develop its business, as evidenced by the foregoing improvement in its KPIs. The demand for mobile services remains high. And our focus on digital subscribers has remained very effective - the number of data service users has grown again, and so has the data service revenue. We continue to develop new services to meet the needs of modern subscribers. And the implementation of ICT projects for B2B clients enabled us to increase revenue from wireline services in Q4 2019. Service revenue for the whole year also increased. This is particularly significant, because in 2018 our revenue was boosted on a one-off basis because of the World Cup. Our main expectations with regard to the development of the digital environment in Russia are linked to introduction of 5G in the country. Key market players are synchronising their efforts in developing the technologies - in December telecom operators agreed to create a joint venture in order to get ready for the launch of 5G in the country. We hope that this joint development work and effective use of 5G networks will enable us to offer the market some dramatic new 5G opportunities. MegaFon's offerings for its B2B clients are not confined to telecommunication services. We have developed products based on artificial intelligence which will simplify our clients' business processes. For example, in November a cloud-based smart call-processing solution was launched, which enables companies to receive and to make calls without involving operators, thereby reducing staff costs. In addition, the Company has developed an innovative virtual PBX service for small and medium-sized businesses. MegaFon continues to create partnerships with large companies, which will strengthen the Company's position in the digital technologies arena. At the beginning of Q4 2019, the previously announced joint venture between MegaFon, the Russian Direct Investments Fund ('RDIF'), Alibaba Group and Mail.ru Group was completed. In November our subscribers benefited from the first step in our new relationship with AliExpress Russia - MegaFon became the first operator to launch an online store on the TMall platform. These partnerships, and the development of own products and services to meet the current needs of the subscribers and businesses, have enabled MegaFon to continue to implement its digital transformation strategy. We are pleased with the Q4 results - as well as the results for the full year - and believe that they demonstrate that the Company is moving in the right direction. The beginning of 2020 turned out to be an extraordinary time for the business. Both our subscribers and our business are currently going through very uncertain times as a result of the pandemic situation in the country. We are taking all possible measures to ensure that our personnel and our clients get through these times with the least disruption possible. We have offered our clients a whole range of concessional products and services to help them cope with the forced changes in their lifestyle. » Nikita Orlov, the Group's Chief Financial Officer, commented on the quarter's financial results as follows: « In Q4 2019 we achieved good results and demonstrated growth in all of our financial KPIs. Revenue was up by 5.4% to RUB 93,202 million. Most of our revenue is still derived from Russia - over 98.4% of total revenue. The Company continues to develop new services, tariffs and innovative products in the implementation of its digital transformation strategy, and, as a result, digital revenue in Q4 2019 grew by 52.3% y-o-y. In Q4 2019 revenue from sales of equipment and accessories increased by 41.5% to RUB 12,822 million, as a result of an increase in sales of smartphones, particularly those in the high-end price range such as the new models of Samsung and Apple smartphones, as well as Honor and Huawei smartphones, all of which were promoted via specifically dedicated marketing initiatives. Additionally, equipment sales were positively impacted by introduction of our upgraded "new generation stores". In Q4 2019 OIBDA increased by 39.8% y-o-y to RUB 38,518[4] million, and OIBDA Margin increased by 10.1 p.p. y-o-y to 41.3%. The improved results were driven by the growth in revenue and a reduction of costs achieved through a number of initiatives we took aimed at increasing efficiency, as well as a decrease in radio frequency expenses as a result of a revision of government fees. Adjusted Net profit in Q4 2019 amounted to RUB 2,022[5] million, up by 78.5% y-o-y, as a result of the increase in revenue and the decrease in operating expenses. » Financial results (in millions of RUB, except as indicated) Excluding IFRS 16 impact Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2019/ Q4 2019 Q4 2019/ Q4 2018 Q4 2018 Revenue 93,202 88,412 5.4% 93,202 5.4% Service 80,380 79,350 1.3% 80,380 1.3% revenue Wireless 70,759 71,073 (0.4%) 70,759 (0.4%) Services Including 27,229 26,903 1.2% 27,229 1.2% data revenue Wireline 9,621 8,277 16.2% 9,621 16.2% Services Sales of 12,822 9,062 41.5% 12,822 41.5% equipment & accessori es

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)