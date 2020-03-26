

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) stated that the majority of retail and F&B units on the Covent Garden estate are closed temporarily. Capco expects disruption to income during the course of the current year.



The Group said it is focused on conserving cash. As part of this, the Board has decided to temporarily suspend the share buyback programme.



Total Group cash is currently approximately 250 million pounds with a further 120 million pounds to be received from the Earls Court sale. Also, Capco has access to over 700 million pounds of committed undrawn facilities.



