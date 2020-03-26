Crypto.com Lists Origin Protocol (OGN)

HONG KONG, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed OGN to its App. OGN joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

The Origin Protocol aims at building a sharing economy without intermediaries using the Ethereum blockchain and IPFS. To enable true peer-to-peer commerce, Origin removes transaction fees charged by centralized intermediaries. Buyers and sellers can share the savings from the fees that are no longer paid to traditional marketplace operators, by making transactions on Origin's flagship marketplace app.

With OGN added to Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to OGN as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Origin Protocol

The Origin Protocol is a blockchain platform for building decentralized marketplaces which are more resilient and promote open and free commerce. Origin ensures lower fees by enabling buyers and sellers to securely meet and transact without any middlemen. It also offers better incentives by ensuring everyone can own a stake in the network by contributing to its growth. Moreover, it provides the opportunity for 2 billion unbanked people to access new markets globally. For more information, visit: https://www.originprotocol.com/en

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1137974/OGN_listing.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg