The following information is based on the press release from BillerudKorsnäs AB (BillerudKorsnäs) published on March 25, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of BillerudKorsnäs has decided to withdraw extraordinary dividend that was proposed to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 5, 2020. Therefore, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in BillerudKorsnäs (BILL) that was communicated in Exchange Notice 11/20. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=765505