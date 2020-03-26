Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Mar 26, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has submitted in Japan a marketing authorization application of the anticancer agent denileukin diftitox (genetic recombinant) (generic name, development code: E7777) for relapsed or refractory Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) and Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).This application is based on data from a multicenter, open-label, single-arm Phase II clinical study (study 205) conducted in Japan for patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL or PTCL to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this agent.This study achieved the primary endpoint and exceeded a predetermined threshold with statistical significance: the objective response rate (ORR) of CTCL and PTCL patients in total (n=36) was 36.1% (95% confidence interval (CI): 20.8-53.8). The ORRs of each subtype were 31.6% (95% CI:12.6-56.6) for CTCL (n=19) and 41.2% (95%CI: 18.4-67.1) for PTCL (n=17).The five most frequent adverse events observed in this study were increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (89.2%), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (86.5%), hypoalbuminaemia (70.3%), lymphopenia (70.3%), and pyrexia (51.4%).Denileukin diftitox (genetic recombinant) is a fusion protein of the receptor-binding portion of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and diphtheria toxin that specifically binds to the IL-2 receptor on the surface of tumoral lymphocyte. The antitumor effect of denileukin diftitox depends on the intracellular delivery of diphtheria toxin which inhibits protein synthesis and induces cell death. The agent has been evaluated as a drug with high medical need by the "Study Group for Unapproved Drugs/Off-Label Drugs for High Medical Needs"(1), and Eisai has been requested to develop it by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.Eisai positions oncology as a key franchise area and aims to create innovative drugs that act towards curing cancer. Eisai aims to make continuous efforts to meet the diversified needs of and increase the benefits provided to patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare professionals.(1) The Study Group set up within the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare with the purpose of contributing to enhancing the development of drugs and indications that have not been approved in Japan (unapproved drugs/off-label drugs) by pharmaceutical companies. In addition to evaluating the medical needs of unapproved drugs/off-label drugs, their responsibilities include evaluating the applicability of the drug to an Application with Public Knowledge, and the adequacy of additional clinical studies that need to be conducted for filing applications for approval, and so on.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.