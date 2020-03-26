TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

AGM UPDATE

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

In light of the situation regarding COVID-19, and to comply with recent UK Government guidance restricting movement, the Company wishes to notify Shareholders that attendance at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") in person will not be possible. Shareholders wishing to join the AGM (in respect of which arrangements have been made to ensure a quorum is present) which is being held at 11am on 30 March 2020 are asked to do so via conference call. Only the formal business set out in the notice of AGM will be considered at the AGM. There will be no presentation from the investment manager and no live Q&A.

Shareholders wishing to join the conference call should use the below dial-in details:

UK: 0844 335 2801 or 0203 651 8923

International: +44 203 651 8923

Participant code: 65828755

A further shareholders meeting will be convened later in the year once the current restrictions have been lifted, at which time there will be a presentation from the investment manager and shareholders will be invited to put questions to the Board and the manager.

Ninety One UK Limited

Secretary

26 March 2020