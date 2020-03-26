BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PR Newswire
London, March 26
AIM and Media Release
26 March 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation that, on 23 March 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) had reduced their voting power in Base Resources by 14,990,718 ordinary shares.
Base Resources understands that, as at 23 March 2020, Bank of America had a relevant interest in 54,280,792 ordinary shares, representing 4.63% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.
The decrease in Bank of America's relevant interest was the result of the return of ordinary shares pursuant to prime brokerage agreements since 14 March 2020. During the period from (and including) 14 March 2020 until (and including) 23 March 2020, Bank of America did not otherwise dispose of or acquire a relevant interest in any Base Resources ordinary shares.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000