=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Emittent: FACC AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten) 3. Meldepflichtige Person Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. Sitz: Peking Staat: China 4. Namen der Aktionäre: AVIC Cabin System Co., Limited 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 23.3.2020 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person ______________________________________________________________________________ | | |Prozentanteile| | | | | | der | | | | |Prozentanteile| Stimmrechte, | | | | | der | die die | |Gesamtzahl der| | | Stimmrechte, | Finanz-/ | Summe von | Stimmrechte | | |die zu Aktien | sonstigen |7.A + 7.B in %|des Emittenten| | |gehören (7.A) | Instrumente | | | | | |repräsentieren| | | | | | (7.B.1 + | | | |__________________|______________|____7.B.2)____|______________|______________| | Situation am | | | | | | Tag der | 55,46 % | 0,00 % | 55,46 % | 45 790 000 | |Schwellenberührung|______________|______________|______________|______________| | Situation in der | | | | | |vorherigen Meldung| 55,45 % | 0,00 % | 55,45 % | | |(sofern_anwendbar)|______________|______________|______________|______________| Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: ____________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Stimmrechte,_die_zu_Aktien_gehören_______________________________________| | |____Anzahl_der_Stimmrechte_____|_Prozentanteil_der_Stimmrechte_| | ISIN der | Direkt | Indirekt | Direkt | Indirekt | | Aktien | (§ 130 BörseG | (§ 133 BörseG | (§ 130 BörseG |(§ 133 BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____| |AT00000FACC2|______________0|_____25_395_134|_________0,00_%|________55,46_%| |_Subsumme_A_|__________25_395_134___________|____________55,46_%____________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B_1:_Finanzinstrumente_/_sonstige_Instrumente_gem_§_131_Abs_1_Z_1_BörseG_2018_| | | | | Anzahl der | | | Art des | | |Stimmrechte die | Prozentanteil | | Instruments | Verfalldatum |Ausübungsfrist|erworben werden |der Stimmrechte| |______________|_______________|______________|_____können_____|_______________| |______________|_______________|_Subsumme_B.1_|________________|_______________| ______________________________________________________________________________ |B_2:_Finanzinstrumente_/_sonstige_Instrumente_gem_§_131_Abs_1_Z_2_BörseG_2018_| | Art des | | | Physisches |Anzahl der |Prozentanteil| |Instruments|Verfalldatum|Ausübungsfrist| oder Cash |Stimmrechte| der | |___________|____________|______________|_Settlement_|___________|_Stimmrechte_| |___________|____________|______________|Subsumme_B.2|___________|_____________| 8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/ juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: _____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Direkt | | | | | Direkt | Direkt | gehaltene | | | Ziffer | Name |kontrolliert| gehaltene | Finanz-/ | Total von | | | |durch Ziffer| Stimmrechte | sonstige | beiden (%) | | | | |in Aktien (%)|Instrumente | | |_________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____(%)_____|____________| | |Aviation | | | | | | |Industry | | | | | | 1 |Corporation | | | | | | |of China, | | | | | |_________|Ltd._________|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AviChina | | | | | | |Industry & | | | | | | 2 |Technology | 1 | | | | | |Company | | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 3 |Aerospace | 1 | | | | | |System Co., | | | | | |_________|Ltd._________|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | 4 |AVIC Capital | 1 | | | | |_________|Co.,_Ltd.____|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 5 |International| 1 | | | | | |Holding | | | | | |_________|Corporation__|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC Aircraft| | | | | | 6 |Corporation | 1 | | | | |_________|Ltd._________|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |China | | | | | | |Aviation | | | | | | 7 |Industry | 1 | | | | | |General | | | | | | |Aircraft Co.,| | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |China | | | | | | |Aviation | | | | | | 8 |Industry | 1 | | | | | |(Hong Kong) | | | | | | |Company | | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | |International| | | | | | |Aero- | | | | | | 9 |Development | 5 | | | | | |(Hong Kong) | | | | | | |Corporation | | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 10 |International| 5 | | | | | |(HK) Group | | | | | |_________|Ltd._________|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | |International| | | | | | 11 |Aero- | 5 | | | | | |Development | | | | | |_________|Corporation__|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVICADE | | | | | | 12 |System | 9 | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AviChina | | | | | | 13 |HongKong | 2 | | | | |_________|Limited______|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | |Aerospace | | | | | | 14 |Life-Support | 3 | | | | | |Industries | | | | | |_________|Ltd._________|____________|_____________|_____________|____________| | |AVIC Capital | | | | |

