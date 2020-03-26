Piteco Spa generated solid organic revenue and EBITDA growth in FY19 of 7% and 9% respectively and continued to benefit strongly from recent acquisitions. FY20 started very well, although the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to affect growth. It is still early days and Piteco is not directly affected. Indeed, its products can help steer financial and treasury decision-making at times of crisis. A potential global recession would be likely to cause a softening in the demand for Piteco's products. Piteco continues to trade at a discount to Italian and international software peers.

