Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of net smelter returns royalty interests covering 18 properties in Chile from Revelo Resources Corp. ("Revelo") for US$1,162,000. Of that amount, US$369,907 was applied to fully repay EMX for an outstanding loan due from Revelo.

Under TSX Venture policy, the transaction was non-arm's length due to a common director and, therefore, that director abstained from participating in all negotiations and from voting on the transaction which was approved by the independent directors of both companies.

About EMX. EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EMX.

About Revelo. Revelo is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RVL). Revelo has interests in an outstanding portfolio of projects prospective for gold and copper located along proven mineral belts in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions - Chile. The Company has a vision to reward shareholders with wealth-generating mineral discoveries along Chile's prime mineral belts, through leveraged and more efficient capital deployment, exploration, discovery and monetization.

