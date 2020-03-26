LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Receives $100,000 in Development Funds from Amazon Web Services to Enhance Company's AI Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop") announces that it has received $100,000 in development funds from Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). Working with AWS enables Loop to streamline and enhance current artificial intelligence (AI) functionality of its products, ensuring a future-proof integrated solution for brick and mortar retail industry.

Loop CEO Rob Anson says: "We feel that Amazon is clearly a global leader when it comes to data security and AI applications, so it is exciting that our product is being recognized and supported by them. These funds will expedite several critical processes surrounding data security and data architecture, which will keep Loop at the forefront of modern-day AI capabilities."

About Loop Insights:

Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique proprietary platform that combines the power of IoT and AI to level the playing ?eld between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the ability to connect their physical and digital assets, regardless of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scale. Retailers and brands bene?t from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores.

