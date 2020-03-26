Business Reporter: Redefining Professionalism in a Rapidly Transforming World

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world transforms at unprecedented speed, business leaders are looking for the skills necessary to deliver change effectively, says Association for Project Management (APM).

Organisations face many challenges, and ensuring their workforces evolve their mindsets is one of them. To implement change effectively, many organisations are looking to project professionals.

Debbie Dore, chief executive of Association for Project Management (APM), says that successful growth of project activity can only be achieved by continuously developing professionalism in all areas.

So, what does it mean to be a project professional today? Employees should:

Learn continuously - advance the practice of project management, through new information and innovative knowledge

Support the next generation - grow the talent pipeline by engaging with new starters, students and apprentices

Develop a broader range of skills - commit to ongoing learning and development, and embrace new concepts such as mindfulness, for example

Join communities - connecting and collaborating with others is essential to constructive professionalism

Set new standards - seek out the highest benchmarks, such as becoming a Chartered Project Professional (ChPP)

As Dore explains, "Project managers are at the forefront of delivering in the face of change - or delivering change itself - to address new global challenges that demand increased levels of professionalism."

By following these strategies in trying times, the project profession can help companies step up to the mark and deliver.

To learn more about redefining professionalism in a transforming world, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Association for Project Management (APM)

Association for Project Management (APM) is the only chartered body for the project profession.

APM is committed to developing and promoting project management to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society.

https://www.apm.org.uk/