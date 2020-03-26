Powerhouse of Design and Smartphone Innovation - OPPO Reno3 Series Now in the UAE

Cutting-edge technology in trendsetting Auroral Blue and Midnight Black colours up for grabs on OPPO's Official Website and E-commerce partners' Noon and Amazon

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO's latest Reno3 Series is now available for the UAE consumers on OPPO's Official Website and E-commerce partners' Noon and Amazon. Equipped with 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-Hole camera and powered by the all-new ColorOS7, the OPPO Reno3 Series is a powerhouse of design and smartphone innovation.

Inspired by the natural skylights, Reno3 Series comes in two stunning back colours, Auroral Blue and Midnight Black, echoing the beauty of nature. The OPPO Reno3 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, 64MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Dual Front Camera with Ultra Night Selfie Mode, and Super AMOLED Display, is priced at AED 1,899, while the OPPO Reno3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, 48MP Zoom Quadcam, 44MP Front Camera is priced at AED 1,399.

Ethan Xue, President, OPPO Middle East and Africa, said, "Since our entry into the global market in 2009, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief of being a global brand with local insight. The revolutionary camera capabilities of the Reno3 Series are set to impress UAE's tech-savvy consumers. We keep consumer-centric innovation at the heart of our product strategy and will to continue to bring products and services that are meaningful to our regional consumers."

The OPPO Reno series continues to be admired by technology fans around the world with its exemplary cameras ever since the launch of the first Reno Series last year. Featuring OPPO's latest ColorOS 7, Reno3 Series is set to take users on a vibrant journey of colourful and clear photos in every shot.

Experience the All-time Clarity with Reno3 Pro

Reno3 Pro is packed with 64MP Zoom Quadcam which includes 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens. The super high pixel and ultra-clear primary camera perceives the light more keenly, and captures finer details, making the photos more clear and vivid.

Additionally, OPPO's signature Ultra Steady Video has evolved into Ultra Steady Video 2.0 on Reno3 Pro. Together with Video Bokeh, Video Zoom and AI Beauty Mode, Reno3 Pro stimulates the imagination of users by rendering movie-like videos efficiently. Soloop, the Smart Video Editor comes in handy for beginners who can confidently start recording life stories via videos.

Well-Recognized Performances by Third Parties

Reno3 Series' outstanding performance is winning praises from global users and is also well recognized by internationally renowned institutions. Reno3 Pro has obtained the Full Care Display Certification of TÜV Rheinland, which demands the highest standard of display quality and eye protection technology. This certification confirms OPPO's leading position in the display field and the company's constant efforts in enhancing the consumer experience. While OPPO's latest VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 on Reno3 Pro received the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification for its fast charging speed and also passed the 50% charge in 20min test by TÜV Rheinland. Furthermore, the Dolby Certified audio and video capabilities of Reno3 Series allows users to immerse themselves in the world-class video and audio experience.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing an excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up a factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers also and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region precisely. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138002/OPPO_Reno3.jpg

For more information, please contact:

Judy Zhu

Regional PR Manager

OPPO

Email: zhudi@oppo.com