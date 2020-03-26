Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) COVID-19 Trading Update 26-March-2020 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 26 March 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Further to its announcement dated 17 March 2020, Arricano announces that the Ukrainian central government has extended the temporary restrictions of customer access to Ukrainian retail shopping centres until 24 April 2020. Arricano's shopping centres Prospekt (Kyiv); Rayon (Kyiv); City Mall (Zaporizhzhia); and Sun Gallery (Kryvyi Rig) are affected, however hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other stores located therein remain open for business. While it is too early to evaluate the full economic impact of the temporary closure, it is likely that it will have a negative overall effect on the Company's 2020 performance. Nonetheless, the Company believes that its high quality portfolio of operating assets, market leading tenants, and experienced team will protect the long-term value for the investors. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54753 EQS News ID: 1007855 End of Announcement EQS News Service

