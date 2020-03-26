Smile Virtual: Top 10 Rising Stars in Cosmetic Dentistry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / The significant rise in the popularity of cosmetic dentistry in the past couple of years presents customers and patients with a number of benefits. This growth helps drive the quality of services and at more affordable prices. However, the higher number of cosmetic dentists can also make it challenging for people to choose where to go for their oral healthcare. This is your quick guide to the top 10 cosmetic dentists of 2020:

Dr. Robert Soto





With his years of experience, it's no surprise that patients from all over the country and even from around the world are traveling for Dr. Robert Soto's dentistry services. He has been serving as a cosmetic dentist in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 12 years. Young professionals, CEOs, and NBA superstars are among the clients flashing his porcelain veneers.

Dr. Yahya Mansour

Dr. Yahya Mansour practices dentistry with the philosophy that "It's about more than the teeth." Probably more than any other person, he knows how a beautiful and confident smile can change lives. And he backs that up with an impressive list of educational and professional attainments. He graduated from the prestigious University of the Pacific. He earned the Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI) in 2013, then went on to get his Diplomate status. This is an achievement held by only 2,000 dentists in the entire world. Dr. Mansour later earned his Diplomate status in the ICOI in 2017 and his Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry in April 2018. The latter distinction is held by only 7% of all dentists.

Dr. James Heaton

Dr. James Heaton uses his passion for dentistry to create beautiful smiles and help change lives for his clients. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Ohio State University, where he received multiple awards. Even as a student, his passion for the field was evident. He had the opportunity to present his research in dental aesthetics to colleagues in Barcelona, Spain. He has over ten years of cosmetic dentistry practice, specifically in Arizona. Above all else, he is a family man who enjoys spending time with his wife and kids.

Dr. Chris Hill

Dr. Chris Hill understands and works with the connection of the smile to the youthful appearance of the face. He utilizes his love for and skills in photography to showcase his work. His area of expertise includes cosmetic dentistry, TMJ treatment, and implant dentistry. In cosmetic dentistry, he is trained in invisalign, porcelain veneers, and full reconstruction. Dr. Hill is a Fellow of the Las Vegas Institute and is a candidate for Accreditation in the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

Dr. Matthew J Harmon

Dr. Matthew J Harmon combines impeccable clinical skills with genuine compassion for others. These qualities allow him to masterfully design each tooth to fit not only the needs but also the personality of each client. By using the latest in digital technology (Cerec Primescan and mills), he can provide you with a smile makeover in less time than any of the competition. We're talking completed cases in days instead of weeks.

Dr. Rick Kernagis

Dr. Rick Kernagis graduated from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in 1999. His professional accomplishments attest to his impressive skills and abilities in the field. He is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, International Congress of Oral Implantologists, American Orthodontic Society, American Academy of Facial Esthetics, and Smile Virtual Specialist.

Dr. Weston Spencer

Dr. Weston Spencer practices cosmetic and restorative dentistry in San Diego, California. He graduated from Loma Linda Dental School in 2010. Since then, he has built a career on seeking out the best that education and technology. This enables him to provide his patients with the absolute top quality services. You also won't find a more modern office with an incredibly calming feel than at Dr. Spencer's. As an example of his use of cutting-edge technology, he offers virtual consultations so he can help patients with their smiles without them having to go into his office.

Dr. Darren Greenhalgh

Dr. Darren Greenhalgh believes that smiles are timeless, teeth are not! Building others' confidence for the past 20 years is what makes him smile. Other than spending time building confidence in his patients' lives, he enjoys lecturing internationally on technology used in smile design and has had the opportunity to mentor and coach many colleagues in the field of dentistry. When not obsessing about dentistry he enjoys spending time with his family whether at home on the farm or outside skiing, rock climbing, surfing, or anything whitewater.

Dr. Taylor Rice

Dr. Taylor Rice was raised in Orange County, California, and practices dentistry there. He has a passion for designing smiles and uses the best technology for the benefit of his patients. Dr. Rice has received extensive training in the most conservative techniques. A dependable dentist with a big heart, he travels to the Dominican Republic for dental humanitarian work.

Dr. Andrew Bateman

Dr. Andrew Bateman has the philosophy that to fix a tooth is rewarding, but to change a smile is life-changing. His goal is to build someone's confidence through dentistry. The young, up-and-coming cosmetic dentist has completed advanced training in cosmetic dentistry and was trained under some of the best cosmetic dentists in the world. Dr. Bateman is a member of numerous prestigious organizations such as the ADA, the UDA, the AGD, the AAACD, and many others.

