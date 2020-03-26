Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company", "good natured" or "we/our") today provided an update on the Company's continued operations during the current COVID-19 circumstances. good natured recognizes the critical role it plays by providing packaging to the food industry and prioritizes the importance of continuing operations through these challenging times. Our thoughts are with all those who've been personally impacted through this terrible crisis.

We're closely monitoring the latest developments through the World Health Organization, the Public Health Agency of Canada and local and national health authorities in the states and provinces in which we operate. Our objective is to continue to serve our customers while taking appropriate steps to protect the health of our employees and business partners.

The Company has created a link to ensure its customers, partners and stakeholders can easily reference updates about how we're responding to COVID-19. The content at this link will be updated as appropriate to reflect the latest developments:

goodnatured.ca/covid-19-operations

Key Highlights

Food Packaging is considered an essential business that must be maintained to protect food supply. The production and distribution of food packaging is considered an essential business as defined by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian provinces where we manufacture food packaging.

We extend our sincere gratitude to our manufacturing partners who are committed to providing their essential services during this time. Our packaging manufacturers are operational and have implemented enhanced sanitary measures to ensure their ability to continue to produce and deliver products.

good natured is processing and shipping orders as scheduled. Logistics and warehousing are also considered essential businesses by US and Canadian governments. We sincerely thank our loyal customers for continuing to put their trust in us during these unforeseen circumstances and welcome those customers who have just recently joined us. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our service commitments to you. If you have questions about an upcoming shipment, we can be reached at 1-877-286-0617, ext. 0 or orders@goodnatured.ca.

Our head office team is working from home. Our office team will be working from home through at least April 3, 2020 in accordance with recommendations to safeguard against COVID-19. We have experience working remotely and remain fully available for our customers, partners and stakeholders at 1-877-286-0617 and at info@goodnatured.ca from 9am - 5pm Pacific time, Monday to Friday.

The Company is moving forward as planned with the acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming and Packaging Inc. As announced on March 3, 2020, the Company is working through the final closing conditions to acquire Shepherd Thermoforming and Packaging and 100% of its real estate assets no later than April 30, 2020. A recording of the conference call regarding this acquisition can be found at goodnatured.ca/investor-relations.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

By combining cutting-edge renewable material technology and the latest sustainable features, good natured creates eco-friendly products and packaging that can do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by focusing on innovative designs, minimizing waste and improving logistics, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

For updates on our current operations: COVID-19 Updates

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Chief Executive Officer

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Andy Phillips

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnatured.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information in this news release regarding estimates of future sales, good natured and its manufacturing partners remaining on designated lists of "essential services", and the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming and Packaging constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, among others, the risk that governmental entities of any level may institute more restrictive measures than currently contemplated which negatively impacts good natured or its supply chain partners ability to operate in the ordinary course, the unavailability of financing or another issue which prevents the consummation of the acquisition of Shepherd Thermoforming and Packaging Inc., the risk that future orders may not be placed by our customers due to loss of business to our competitors, replacement of our products with substitutes, a downturn in general economic, market and business conditions or in our customers' business specifically, other disruptions relating to the COVID-19 virus and government restrictions relating thereto or otherwise and that as a result, actual sales may be lower than estimated.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections regarding, among other things, sales volume and pricing which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

