ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Signs Distribution Deal with O2 Canada for Distribution of Masks for Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (PKG:CSE)(FSE:PT0)(OTCPINK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with O2 Canada ("O2 Canada") for the distribution of its respiratory masks in Western Canada.

Initially, the Company will begin distribution in Vancouver, then roll out to Calgary, Alberta. Customers will be able to shop on O2 Canada's website directly at www.o2canada.com or purchase the masks through the ParcelPal platform and have it delivered directly to them, either same day or on-demand. ParcelPal will begin implementing this requirement for drivers and employees to wear masks along with other current COVID-19 measures. Product will be available to purchase from ParcelPal in the coming weeks.

As COVID-19 cases are saturating nearly all areas of the globe, virtually all health care workers are using these N95 masks. There is also currently a massive shortage of N95 masks in the world, prompting many hospitals to decontaminate and reuse them.

O2 Canada has witnessed triple digit growth in demand for its masks over the past few weeks. Both ParcelPal and O2Canada expect demand for COVID-19 masks to continue to grow at a significant rate, especially during this pandemic.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott commented "The safety and well-being of everyone who interacts with ParcelPal is always our priority. We are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are taking steps to help keep our communities safe. We are delighted to be able to offer this product in this time of great need to consumers and potentially health care workers alike."

About O2 Canada

O2 Canada promises you better respiratory performance and wellbeing through better air. With science, technology and design, we create a mobile, personal and controlled breathing space that improves every breath you take so you can experience more of life. O2 Canada is dedicated to making the world a better place, by bringing innovation to healthcare that goes beyond the ordinary and helping countries that have limited resources.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

