Infiniti Research is a leading provider of market intelligence services to businesses around the globe. For over 15 years, Infiniti has been helping companies across industries to identify key market challenges and strategize to meet the changing market demands. In their recent article, experts at Infiniti Research give comprehensive insights on how companies can leverage maximum value from pharma M&A deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005030/en/

Why partner with us? (Graphic: Business Wire)

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the major sectors that is actively involved in huge mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals, both in terms of numbers of deals and the amount of money spent. Most companies in the sector, especially the big pharma, consider pharma M&A as a major factor to bolster innovation and overall growth. Pharma M&A has become a common practice for companies that have non-diverse pipelines or have top revenue drugs that are nearing patent expiration and subsequent generic erosion. According to industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the key reasons why companies favor pharma M&A include critical size requirements across various market segments, bundling of sub-critical businesses, and to capture annual cost synergies by scaling up. For more insights on key considerations for successful pharma M&A, read the complete article here.

Request a free proposalto know more about how we can support your pharma M&A efforts.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the pharma industry:

Infiniti Helped a Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Client Sign a $2 Million Deal with a Leading Pharmaceutical Company with Market Monitoring Solution

Enhancing Market Share by 33% for a Pharma Company Pharmaceutical Market Access Strategy

Realizing the Potential of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging

To stay relevant in the competitive market landscape, chief marketing officers need to glean more insights from customer data with the help of market intelligence. Get in touch with an expert to know more about how our market intelligence solutions can be tailor-made to combat your business challenges.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005030/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us