Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 26-March-2020 / 13:12 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13695177 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297

March 26, 2020 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)