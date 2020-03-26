Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK: INKW) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Sunflower Consulting Group (SCG) for the purchase and sale of up to 2 million cases of the company's bottled water production during the 2020 calendar year.

As one of the two food and beverage executives who visited the company's Marion, NC bottling plant this past February, the founder and CEO of SCG, Harold Wingert, noticed substantial revenue opportunities and nationwide consumer appeal offered with Greene Concepts products and strategic plans (described in a recent company press release (here). Through a signed sales and purchase agreement, SCG has agreed to the purchase and sell to retailers up to 2 million cases of bottled water at a target price of $7.00 per case through the end of the year valued at $14 million. This equates to 25% of the company's current total production capacity of 8 million cases.

Mr. Wingert expresses, "The reception for Greene Concepts' product lines has been excellent and we wanted to lock up capacity and get this under contract as quickly as possible. I went to the bottling plant, received a tour, made an agreement, locked it in, and am ready for these inventories to fly out the door into the hands of customers. The company's products, beginning with BE WATERTM, have garnered much interest from distributors, retail chains, and end-users and Sunflower Consulting Group wants to be a part of this extraordinary endeavor. I can see all 2 million cases going really fast in the current marketplace."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "It is wonderful to have a partner in Sunflower Consulting Group that is so invested in helping us reach the masses with our products. By locking down a sales agreement with SCG along with the current demand on bottled water nationwide, Greene Concepts is primed for tremendous success and revenues of $14 million from this venture alone. Stay tuned for more fantastic coming announcements."

About Sunflower Consulting Group:

Sunflower Consulting Group (SCG), founded by Harold Wingert, specializes in all aspects of convenience store operations: consulting, store design, operational set up and ramp up, controls, inventory, and vendor contracts. Since 1985, when Mr. Wingert bought his first store, he has been engaged in the industry in some fashion, including operations, consulting, construction, and design. Over the last 34 years he has owned and operated 8 stores, successfully sold them, and has been consulting for the past decade. SCG has the team in place to provide the level of support you desire, from concept design, through opening the store, and establishing policy and procedures. SCG will work with vendors to achieve optimal sales and manage vendor contracts to take advantage of rebates or other incentives, which will result in more profits for ownership. SCG will assist ownership in hiring and training employees, continuing education, benefits package for management, and will assist in developing an employee manual. Sunflower Consulting Group looks forward to working with you to bring your concept to reality.

https://sunflowerconsultinggroup.com/

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.:

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

