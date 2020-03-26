Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTC Pink: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a Spectral Analysis Survey conducted by Aster Funds Ltd. over the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, Atikwa Lake Area, Ontario. The survey covered the patented and single-cell mining claims that make up the historic land position which contains the Kenbridge Deposit and the surrounding area, identifying several new exploration targets not only for nickel, copper, cobalt, but also for potential gold occurrences.

The Spectral Analysis Survey shows the distribution and intensity of up to 304 minerals, with the first pass showing up to16 minerals. Each mineral can be classified into an exploration relevance for base metals, precious metals and industrial metals.

The Spectral Analysis Survey picked up several minerals implicit in the formation of nickel sulphide deposits, and potentially other types of deposits on the Kenbridge Property. These minerals included chlorite*, muscovite, quartz, epidote*, goethite*, smectite, pyrophyllite, pyroxenite*, pyrrhotite*, hematite*, alunite, chalcopyrite*, sphalerite*, pyrite*, talc*, and kaolinite*. Starred minerals in the list are those which are seen in outcrop, surface geology, and drill logs at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit.

The key benefit to the Company from the Spectral Analysis Survey is the Target Vector Minerals analysis "TVM" TM. TVM's were structured for metallic sulphides and the oxides that derive from them; gold; copper; and nickel, as well as direct indicators of Kenbridge-style mineralization in pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. The Kenbridge Deposit was easily picked out by the survey, and shown to be some five TVM's of a possible six TVM's. The survey also picked out several other areas of five/six TVM's and one area of six/six TVM's. These areas will form the basis for a renewed surface exploration program at the Kenbridge Project in summer 2020.

Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby said, "the survey picked out the Kenbridge Deposit, and has shown the possible extension to the Kenbridge Deposit and three additional trends that relate directly to underlying geology and structure implicit in the Kenbridge Deposit. Of significant interest, the survey found two gold trends as well, which include the Violet and Nina historic gold occurrences. One of the occurrences is almost 54 hectares in size and covers almost all of three of our staked claims on the border of the Kenbridge property."

Tartisan will use the Aster Funds Ltd. Report as the basis for assessment filing over the single-cell mining claims and will form the basis of expanding the exploration potential of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns a 100% stake in the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project in Ontario; a 100% interest in the Sill Lake Lead-Silver property located in Vankoughnet Township, Ontario; a 100% interest in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali's Santander mine. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, also in Peru, contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel property. Company financial strength is provided by a significant equity stake in Eloro Resources Ltd, which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru and the Iska-Iska project in Bolivia.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN) (OTC Pink: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 100,563,550 shares outstanding (103,263,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

