Hexagon Composites ASA: Lynn Lyon Appointed to Advisory Board with RNG Coalition

The RNG Coalition recently announced new Advisory Boards and appointed Lynn Lyon, Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Hexagon to both their Consumer Access & Outreach and Education & Research Advisory Boards.



The Advisory Board scopes include promotion of outreach and policies to offer RNG to residential, commercial and industrial customers, and the aggregation of best industry practices and research to support the RNG Coalition's mission and Sustainable Methane Abatement & Recycling Timeline (SMART) initiative.

"Hexagon is a strong advocate for the RNG industry and Lynn provides a valuable business perspective. As an energy influencer on social media she extends the conversation to a wide audience of stakeholders focused on decreasing the carbon footprint in transportation systems," says Johannes Escudero, CEO & Executive Director, Coalition for RNG.

As the market for cleaner RNG accelerates, gas producers from waste streams including landfills, agriculture and wastewater are often challenged with storage and transportation. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline provides a safe, cost-effective transportation option for sources of RNG located far from a pipeline.

"With more than 1,500 Mobile Pipeline deployments around the world, Hexagon is a global leader committed to working with the RNG industry to develop the most efficient solution for each new project off the gas grid," says Ms. Lyon.

Lynn Lyon, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Hexagon Composites ASA

lynn.lyon@hexagongroup.com

About the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas

The RNG Coalition is the trade association that provides public policy advocacy and education for the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, Biomethane or upgraded Biogas) industry in North America, advocating for the increased development, deployment and utilization of renewable natural gas, including as an ultra-clean, domestically produced, alternative fuel and energy resource. The RNG industry captures methane (raw biogas) that would otherwise escape fugitively into the atmosphere or be flared (wasted) from organic waste streams such as landfills, wastewater treatment facilities, livestock and agricultural digesters, and commercial food waste facilities, and converts that biogas into RNG. RNG is fully fungible with conventional natural gas and is used as a direct substitute for most commercial, industrial and residential natural gas applications.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

