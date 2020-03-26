SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS

On 18 March, Sunesis released the first assessments of the 400mg cohort in its ongoing dosing study of vecabrutinib for B-cell malignancies. Two (of three) patients in this cohort showed stable disease (SD), with one showing a 48% response. These results are largely similar to those seen with the 300mg cohort (one near-responder SD, two stabilized SD, and one progressor). We would like to have seen more definitive activity in this cohort, but there is still the possibility that Sunesis will cross the line of generating partial responses (PRs) in the upcoming 500mg cohort.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...