Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARHW ISIN: US8673287004 Ticker-Symbol: RYIP 
Tradegate
26.03.20
09:19 Uhr
0,376 Euro
-0,032
-7,84 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,390
0,420
14:46
0,384
0,424
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,376-7,84 %