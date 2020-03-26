Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14156 ISIN: GB00BYMT0J19 Ticker-Symbol: LIA 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
08:06 Uhr
36,800 Euro
+0,800
+2,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,800
39,200
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIVANOVA PLC36,800+2,22 %