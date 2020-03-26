LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced two abstracts focused on implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with heart failure will be shared at this year's American College of Cardiology and World Congress of Cardiology Virtual meeting (ACC.20/WCC).

In lieu of traditional in-person presentations, ACC.20/WCC will share all abstracts and posters accepted for presentation electronically on Saturday, March 28 at 8 a.m. Central. Two posters from LivaNova will be published and shared on demand, including one poster reporting improvement in autonomic tone, baroreceptor sensitivity and cardiac electrical stability produced by chronic, continuously cyclic Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) used to deliver Autonomic Regulation Therapy (ART) in patients with chronic, symptomatic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and another poster, which demonstrates that potential therapeutic benefits of ART in HFrEF patients are independent of adrenergic receptor blockade.

ART is a novel approach to treating heart failure. The LivaNova VITARIA System delivers ART using VNS and is intended for patients who experience symptoms of heart failure despite receiving guideline-directed medical therapy. VITARIA is currently being used to study the effects of ART in a prospective, international, randomized, controlled clinical trial, the ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study. One of the LivaNova posters at ACC.20/WCC documents the long-term results from a prior long-term study, ANTHEM-HF.

"The work presented here forms part of the rationale for the ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study," said Marvin Konstam MD, Chief Physician Executive of The CardioVascular Center at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, and Chairman of the ANTHEM-HFrEF Pivotal Study Steering Committee. "This trial has the potential to demonstrate that ART adds significant symptomatic and clinical outcome benefit to current treatments, thereby improving the health and quality of life of patients with heart failure."

The VITARIA System received CE Mark approval in 2015 and has been granted Expedited Access Pathway as a breakthrough technology by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved by FDA, it could be the first in its class for treating chronic heart failure.

"As we learn more from our ART research, we continue to be excited about its potential as a breakthrough treatment to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with advanced chronic heart failure," said Bryan Olin, PhD and Senior Vice President of Clinical, Quality and Regulatory Affairs at LivaNova.

The following LivaNova posters will be published:

"Multi-Year Improvement in Autonomic Tone, Baroreceptor Sensitivity, and Cardiac Electrical Stability Using Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Patients with HFrEF in the ANTHEM-HF Study"

Bruce D. Nearing PhD, Inder S. Anand MD, Imad Libbus PhD, Lorenzo A. DiCarlo MD, Bruce H. KenKnight PhD, and Richard L. Verrier PhD, FACC

"Effects of Sympathetic Blockade on Responsiveness to VNS in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction"

Inder Anand MD, Jeffrey L. Ardell PhD, Doug Gregory PhD, Imad Libbus PhD, Lorenzo DiCarlo MD, Rajendra K. Premchand MD, Kamal Sharma MD, Sanjay Mittal MD, and Rufino Monteiro MD

To learn more about the LivaNova VITARIA System and the treatment of heart failure with ART, visit www.ARTforHeartFailure.com.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ART and our approach to treating heart failure by delivering ART using VNS Therapy. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

