Align Technology, Inc.: ALIGN TECHNOLOGY FOUNDATION COMMITS US$ 1 MILLION DONATION FOR COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that the Align Foundation, the Company's donor-advised fund through Fidelity Charitable, has pledged to donate US$1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts globally. Align will also donate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks and is working with partners to source supplies for any additional PPE to help hospitals and healthcare providers that are treating patients with COVID-19.



"Our goal is to fund and then quickly identify communities and initiatives where contributions will be most impactful," said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. "Our top concern is the health and safety of our employees and their families, our doctor partners, their staff and patients and their families around the world. They are all part of communities that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are committed to help protect them."

As the world's largest manufacturer of custom 3D-printed materials, Align is also reaching out to public and private sector organizations to offer its technology expertise and counsel on ways to reduce the scarcity of parts and materials for public health needs. Additionally, Align is exploring options to convert its custom manufacturing and tooling equipment to help meet critical needs.

