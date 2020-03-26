Air Fryer Market Buoyed by Digitalization and E-commerce; Global Sales to Expand at 6.8% CAGR Through 2027, Says a New Future Market Insights Study

Major air fryer manufacturers are focusing on innovative consumer-centric solutions to leverage key profit opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / The global air fryer market will grow at 6.8% CAGR through 2027, witnessing a very promising growth outlook during the forecast period (2019 - 2027). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for air fryer is largely influenced by increasing health concerns, awareness about the benefits of lo-oil or oil free foods, and rising demand from the commercial sector.

"Key players will focus on product development, driven by advances in technology from manufacturers across the globe. In addition, new entrants will focus on economical technologies, to bolster their market position," reveals the FMI report.

Key Research Findings

Digital air fryers will remain highly preferred devices through the forecast period, attributable to superior functionality.

Mid-range or economy air fryers will continue to witness healthy demand growth on the basis of sales.

Online sales platforms are also gaining traction owing to options of product comparisons, more designs, and lower prices.

Europe followed by North America will remain the leading regional markets through the forecast period, driven by rising consumer health awareness.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising health consciousness among consumers, and popularity of low-oil or oil-free foods plays a major role in the growth of market.

High demand from the commercial sector including restaurants and hotels contributes to global growth.

Advancements in tech functionalities such as temperature sensors, thermostat control and multiple cooking functions contribute to market growth.

Sales of new innovative air fryers supported by higher disposable incomes will drive adoption.

Key Impediments

The slower cooking times associated with air fryers will remain the key challenge for market players.

Competition Structure Analysis - Air Fryer Market

The competition landscape of MEMS market remains moderately fragmented. Key producers are in vesting in online advertisements and celebrity endorsements to bolster brand awareness. Manufacturers are also pushing for product launches and innovation with research and development efforts.

Some of the key players in the air fryer market include, but are not limited to Pigeon Corporation, Cuisinart, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Avalon Bay, DOMU Brands Ltd., Groupe SEB, NuWave LLC, Koninkllijke Philips N.V., TTK Prestige Ltd., De'Longhi S.p.A., GoWISE USA, Tefal, Breville, SharkNinja Operating LLC, and DASH.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the market. The study provides actionable insights on the air fryer market on the basis of product type (manual and digital), end use (household and commercial), sales channel (direct sales, supermarket/hypermarket, department stores, specialty stores, online, and others), price (high and mid-range/economy) across 30 countries spanning six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

