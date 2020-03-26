Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is supportive of the roles and initiatives of industry and governments to protect the health and safety of all Canadians and will implement all necessary procedures and recommendations due to COVID-19 measures. The Company recognizes that the crisis is dynamic and is monitoring the situation daily to determine the impacts that COVID-19 may have upon its 2020 exploration efforts. The Company is committed to mitigating risks to personnel, stakeholders and shareholders.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The well-being of our team, business partners, investors and their communities is our top priority. We have enacted a business continuity plan to safeguard the health and safety of our personnel while ensuring our operations remain unaffected. There has not been any disruption to planned work activities as yet. We are continuously monitoring the progress of COVID-19 developments and will act accordingly for the health and safety of all stakeholders."

Benchmark is in the advanced planning stages of a fully funded, expanded scope of work for the 2020 exploration program. The Program will focus on the definition and expansion of key exploration target areas within a 10km2 radiometric anomaly, including exploration drilling at new or previously untested occurrences. The Company continues contingency planning for its fully-funded 2020 work program to deliver 50,000 metres of expansion and definition drilling that will result in a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate. At present, the program is scheduled to begin in June and continue into September.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

