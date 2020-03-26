PIXIUM VISION

Pixium recently made prudent operational changes to contain expenditures while keeping the long-term investment thesis intact during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the feasibility studies paused and the start of a pivotal study possibly pushed to 2021, we expect these and other cost-cutting initiatives to enable Pixium to maintain its operations into late 2020. These actions should position the firm well to resume normal operations once the COVID-19 situation improves.

