Drop Technologies Inc.: Tech Startup Drop Delivery Enables Cannabis Retailers to Launch Full Delivery Operations in Only Hours to Keep Businesses Functioning

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Drop Delivery, the Grubhub of cannabis, announced today their positioning as the leading solution for cannabis retailers to start offering at-home delivery in just 24 hours.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, thousands of cannabis retailers around the country are feeling the negative impact on their sales. Drop Delivery, a Venice, California-based software startup, has developed a turnkey-simple solution for cannabis businesses to offer a delivery service that takes only hours rather than the weeks of onboarding typical for SaaS platforms.

Drop Delivery is a single-point solution, custom-built for the cannabis industry, to manage every aspect of operating a delivery business. It offers customer ordering via phone, website or mobile app and uses SMS messaging to keep the customer updated on delivery ETA; it manages and tracks inventory and receipts; it communicates with drivers and tracks their speed and GPS location; and it allows the easy integration of loyalty reward points, coupon codes, discount periods (like "happy hour") and other powerful marketing tools. It is also fully compliant with its integration with Metrc, a cannabis compliance software in 15 states.

"With new procedures being enforced for social distancing, sheltering in place, etc., people aren't leaving their homes. So getting their cannabis delivered is the safest option," said Drop Delivery co-founder and CEO Vanessa Gabriel. "With Drop Delivery, any cannabis business can sign up in the morning, and we can onboard and provide them with a fully-functioning order and delivery app that afternoon. This capability gives a retailer who is losing business due to the lack of in-store traffic the opportunity to quickly offer delivery as an option to their customers. "

Drop Delivery is a white-label software solution that is intuitively designed and simple to operate for delivery services. Other cannabis software companies are creating systems that utilize third-party integrations. These platforms are often not connected to customer-purchased data, and that alone proves their lack of effectiveness. Add to that, paying for the separate services can be very costly in the long run. Drop Delivery was designed from the ground-up as a single integrated platform, and its interfaces work seamlessly with Apple and Android devices.

Certainly, any home delivery option is a valuable addition to a business, but with the progressing COVID-19 situation, home delivery may be vital for keeping a business functioning, and Drop Delivery offers solutions that no one else has.

Cannabis businesses interested in a free 30-day trial can contact Drop Delivery and schedule an online demo at www.dropdelivery.com.

