Future Market Insights: Sales of Male Colour Cosmetics Poised for an Impressive 11% CAGR over 2019-2029; Facial Products Witnessing Solid Traction, Finds a New FMI Study

The growing trend of metrosexuality is primarily responsible for shaping the growth trajectory of the male colour cosmetics market. Changing consumer perception has a major role to play in the growth of the male colour cosmetics market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / The global male colour cosmetics market will grow at a promising rate of 11% during the forecast period. According to the latest report from Future Market Insights (FMI), market players are adopting new strategies of marketing and advertising to reach a larger segment of consumers. Changing consumer perception regarding men's looks has been a major driving force in the male colour cosmetics market.

"Market players are leveraging innovations and to develop novel male colour cosmetics products. They are further strengthening their market presence in online platforms to generate greater revenue and attain more penetration amongst consumers," says the FMI report.

Male Colour Cosmetics Market: Key Findings

Facial products will grow at 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period, significantly boosting the growth of the male colour cosmetics market.

The individual segment will contribute major revenue share in the market; commercial segment to gain rapid traction.

E-commerce distribution channels will experience high popularity owing to the convenience of doorstep delivery.

East Asia and Europe will hold more than 40% of the market on the back of the surge in aspirations regarding men's fashion.

Male Colour Cosmetics Market: Key Growth Drivers

Emerging trends of metrosexuality and lumber sexuality act as a growth lever in the male colour cosmetics market.

The surge in promotional campaigns encouraging men's fashion is positively influencing the adoption rate of male colour cosmetics.

An increase in the adoption of face products across the commercial sector is bolstering the market growth.

Growing e-commerce penetration has a major influence on the overall sale of male colour cosmetics products in the market.

Male Colour Cosmetics Market: Key Impediments

The growing trend of clean beauty is challenging the chemical-based male colour cosmetic products in the market, thereby restraining the market growth.

Male Colour Cosmetics Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are making huge investments in innovations to launch new products into the market. They are introducing organic products in the market to add value to their existing business. Established companies are adopting different marketing and promotional activities to enhance the sale of their products.

About the Report

This report offers market analysis on regional and global levels and provides the emerging trends in the market influencing the male colour cosmetics market. The study gives actionable details on the male colour cosmetics market based on product type (Lip product, eye products, and face products), end-user (individual and commercial), nature (natural and synthetic) across 6 major regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa and East Asia).

