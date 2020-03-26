Elsevier Launches Veridata Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Offers Free Access to Help Researchers Studying COVID-19

New resource allows clinical researchers to capture clinical trial data in a secure environment, accelerating research and ultimately improving outcomes for patients

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, today introduces Veridata EDC, a secure, compliant and user-friendly platform to capture patient data for clinical research.

Veridata EDC is a next-generation version of Elsevier's MACRO, a solution that has been proven in commercial and not-for-profit clinical research for more than 20 years.

To assist researchers working to develop vaccines and other therapies for COVID-19, Elsevier has pledged to make Veridata EDC available for free. Interested clinical researchers can contact Elsevier customer support via e-mail at covid19@elsevier.com and apply for a demo account. Following the necessary compliance training, they will receive a free 12-month license.

"As researchers around the globe unite to fight COVID-19, they urgently need ways to streamline data collection and facilitate workflows in their studies," said Olaf Lodbrok, Senior Vice President for Precision Medicine, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Veridata EDC is a platform that optimizes data to help them find untold insights faster and more easily.

"COVID-19 is perhaps the biggest challenge in healthcare today. Elsevier is proud to offer clinical researchers a free solution that can transform data points into knowledge to improve clinician collaboration and hopefully patient outcomes."

Veridata EDC provides clinical researchers with secure and compliant electronic data capture to ensure that the rights, safety and well-being of clinical trial participants are protected. Its intuitive user interface means researchers can quickly input, monitor and run reports to collect accurate and reliable subject data for analysis.

"Veridata EDC breaks down the barriers to research for COVID-19 and beyond. We believe the long legacy of Veridata EDC, combined with its sophisticated functionality, provides the research community with a solution they can trust to further medical discovery," said Dr. John Danaher, President of Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Along with Elsevier's Novel Coronavirus Information Center , our one-stop access to the latest medical and scientific information on coronavirus from across Elsevier's journals and clinical resources, we are pleased to be a company helping clinicians and clinical researchers on the front lines of fighting this outbreak."

