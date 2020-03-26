At the request of MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB, MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 27, 2020. Security name: TECKNINGSOPTIONER AV SERIE 2020/2027 I MAXFASTIGHETER AB (PUBL) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAXF TO1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775699 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 193549 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 42 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 27, 2020 - March 31, 2027 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 29, 2027 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on +46844686100.