SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Travel Agency Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the travel agency market.

There is no doubting the fact that the global travel management industry is currently held hostage by the coronavirus pandemic and the travel agency market is among the affected sectors. While blocked borders and travel restrictions imposed by the governments are eschewing the business prospects for the time being, once the market revives, buyers will face immense complexities in terms of supply risks. In the light of this situation, this procurement intelligence report on the current travel agency market has enlisted the top risk mitigation and procurement strategies, the leading service providers, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the prevailing uncertainties in the market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the travel agency market



In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the overall travel management as well as the travel agency market is undergoing series of macro changes in the dynamics that are necessitating changes in business practices as well as procurement practices. Travel agents are adopting tools that aggregate the multiple fragments of this process such as booking, management of disruptions, customer service and spend within a single interface. This is to boost the convenience of the corporate travel and events process and enhance the end-to-end experience of users.

Insights into best procurement strategies functional for effective procurement in the travel agency market



Collaboration with service providers to identify the demand dynamics in the current market is the need of the hour. This will furnish essential data sets for the time of booking, duration, and preference for time and days. These insights will aid buyers to create comprehensive corporate guidelines and ensure that a specific set of service providers are used for services. These insights are also functional in aiding buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities.

Potential risks during procurement in the travel agency market



Fluctuations in fuel prices owing to the international political and economic incidents will contribute to service providers' operating expenses. A sizeable portion of this expense will be passed on to buyers in the travel agency market.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the travel agency market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the travel agency market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top travel agency service providers and what are their cost structures?

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005447/en/

