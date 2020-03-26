Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020
WKN: A11192 ISIN: GB00BKX59Y86 
PR Newswire
26.03.2020 | 16:28
Shares of Firestone Diamonds Plc Are Now Trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Firestone Diamonds Plc (FDI) have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations in Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine. Liqhobong is owned 75% by Firestone and 25% by the Government of Lesotho.Lesotho is one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine, Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine and Lucapa's Mothae Mine.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We would like to welcome another exciting company to our share dealing platform and we are looking forward to trading the shares of Firestone Diamonds".

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.


Veronika Oswald

Tel: +44 (0) 207469 0937

Director






Firestone Diamonds Plc.


Ian Crozier

Tel: +27 (0) 21 816 2940

Group Counsel


© 2020 PR Newswire