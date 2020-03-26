BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

26 MARCH 2020

The Company has been today informed that Jason Honeyman, Chief Executive has used 25% of his 2019 bonus (after income tax and national insurance) to purchase shares in the Company. The shares are held in the name of his wife, Joanne Honeyman. As set out in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, whilst not a requirement of the Remuneration Policy, Jason had informed the Remuneration Committee that he would invest 25% of his 2019 and 2020 bonuses (after income tax and national insurance) in Bellway shares which he will keep for a minimum of three years. This will help to build his shareholding ahead of a change in the policy that the Committee will consider proposing to the 2020 AGM.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Joanne Honeyman as PCA of Jason Honeyman (PDMR 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£19.95 2,687 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

e) Date of the transaction 26 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

