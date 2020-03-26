BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 26
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
26 MARCH 2020
The Company has been today informed that Jason Honeyman, Chief Executive has used 25% of his 2019 bonus (after income tax and national insurance) to purchase shares in the Company. The shares are held in the name of his wife, Joanne Honeyman. As set out in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, whilst not a requirement of the Remuneration Policy, Jason had informed the Remuneration Committee that he would invest 25% of his 2019 and 2020 bonuses (after income tax and national insurance) in Bellway shares which he will keep for a minimum of three years. This will help to build his shareholding ahead of a change in the policy that the Committee will consider proposing to the 2020 AGM.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joanne Honeyman as PCA of Jason Honeyman (PDMR
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
£19.95 2,687
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717