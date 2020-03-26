Anzeige
WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
08:06 Uhr
21,870 Euro
-0,500
-2,24 %
PR Newswire
26.03.2020 | 16:28
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

26 MARCH 2020

The Company has been today informed that Jason Honeyman, Chief Executive has used 25% of his 2019 bonus (after income tax and national insurance) to purchase shares in the Company. The shares are held in the name of his wife, Joanne Honeyman. As set out in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, whilst not a requirement of the Remuneration Policy, Jason had informed the Remuneration Committee that he would invest 25% of his 2019 and 2020 bonuses (after income tax and national insurance) in Bellway shares which he will keep for a minimum of three years. This will help to build his shareholding ahead of a change in the policy that the Committee will consider proposing to the 2020 AGM.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJoanne Honeyman as PCA of Jason Honeyman (PDMR
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of Director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary shares in the Company
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£19.95 2,687
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
e)Date of the transaction26 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

