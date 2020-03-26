Antonio Delgado Rigal, chief executive of energy forecasting service Aleasoft, has told pv magazine all unsubsidized solar project financing will be postponed until it is possible to make reliable price predictions again. Projects could change hands in the meantime though, thanks to deep-pocketed investment funds on the lookout for bargains."What is happening now is a red flag warning for all those who thought that electricity prices would have stayed always high." That was the verdict on the Covid-19 crisis given by Antonio Delgado Rigal - chief executive of Spanish energy forecasting service ...

