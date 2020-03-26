Q-linea has Solved the Component Problem

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA), today announced that the problem discovered in October last year has now been solved. With respect to the component that previously caused a delay in the clinical trials eight ASTar systems have now worked flawlessly since November.

In October 2019, Q-linea identified problems with an important component from a third-party manufacturer. Together with the component manufacturer, Q-linea quickly identified and corrected the minor modifications and improvements that needed to be made. The solution has now been tested on eight ASTar systems that have worked flawlessly since November and the problem with the component is now resolved.

"A number of the systems have also been used in our new micro lab, i.e. in the same environment as at a customer and we feel completely safe in writing the problem off for good," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-linea.

The next important milestone for Q-linea is the launch of ASTar together with Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"In these troubled times, we see the tremendous strength of having a worldwide partner and it feels very good to have fully written this problem off before launch. We look forward to the launch together with Thermo Fisher Scientific," said Jonas Jarvius.

ASTar in short

ASTar is a fully-automated system for rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), directly from a positive blood culture. ASTs can determine effective treatment for patients with sepsis 24-40 hours faster than current methods. ASTar shortens time to results and provides a complete resistance profile with MIC values within three to six hours, enabling rapid optimal antibiotic treatment of patients with sepsis. The technology has great potential to save lives, reduce hospital costs, avoid unnecessary antibiotic treatment and slow the development of resistant bacteria.



