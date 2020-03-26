Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7ZP ISIN: USU7744C1063 Ticker-Symbol: B04 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
16:48 Uhr
0,832 Euro
+0,132
+18,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOKU INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOKU
BOKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOKU INC0,832+18,86 %