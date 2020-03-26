SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Mechanical Engineering Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the mechanical engineering services market.

In the wake of the worldwide COVID 19 pandemic, the clampdown on mobility is resulting in the scarcity of labor. Functions in the mechanical engineering services market are typically labor-centric. Thereby, the scarcity of labor is creating immense challenges for service providers that are ramifying into procurement risks for buyers in the mechanical engineering services market. In the light of this situation, this procurement intelligence report on the current mechanical engineering services market has enlisted the top procurement strategies, the leading service providers, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and a risk-free procurement despite the prevailing uncertainties in the market.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence procurement decisions in the mechanical engineering services market

To address the growing labor shortage, a majority of the service providers are resorting to automation technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning, and big data to optimize their business operations. While this is reducing their reliance on manual labor, it is adding to their operational expense, a significant portion of which is passed on to buyers.

Insights into best procurement strategies functional for effective procurement in the mechanical engineering services market

Prior to entering into contract-related discussions with service providers, it is crucial for buyers to identify and enlist potential negotiation levers to maximize the value of their procurement spend. Common negotiation levers to maximize value include deadlines, terms related to payments, including fees, expenses, and payment timelines and assistance required from the buyer's organization.

Potential risks during procurement in the mechanical engineering services market

Pricing terms in the contract may not be adequate to save buyers' interest during instances of an unprecedented increase in service providers' costs. Such increases are often the results of service providers' lack of clarity on the scope of products or services to be delivered.

Answers to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the mechanical engineering services market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the mechanical engineering services market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the top mechanical engineering service providers and what are their cost structures?

