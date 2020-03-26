Thompson Education Center's Sherry Li Presents Scholarships to Liberty High Students

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / In June, Thompson Education Center's CEO, Sherry Li, attended the Liberty High School Senior Assembly. Being a member of the Liberty Rotary Community, Ms. Li donated and presented scholarships to distinguished students. The Assembly was very well attended, with the Board of Education, Administration and Staff of Liberty Central Schools being present and who extended their best wishes to the students who have received awards as well as congratulated all the fellow graduating students for a job well done. Thompson Education Center is a project that plans to create a high-end education community in Sullivan County, Town of Thompson, covering 575 acres.

Thompson Education Center would work with accredited colleges and will include a Business School, a School of Film & Arts as well as programs in the following industries: Nursing/Medical Training, Culinary Arts, High School Equivalency and Executive and Vocational Training and related ancillary facilities. After completion of Phase 1, the project will include 4 classroom buildings, student dormitories, student townhouses, and a student center.

Currently, Thompson Education Center has entered into agreements and signed letter of interests with high schools, colleges, education institutions and systems both in U.S. and China, each of them will provide a great number of students to the center. Also, TEC has already been working with several U.S. accredited colleges on Undergraduate Programs and ESL Programs.

Economic growth within the local community is expected through the development of Thompson Education Center. Numerous construction professional firms have been retained for the project such as architects, engineers, land-use lawyers, local contractors. An increasing number of jobs will be created throughout the entire project, such as real estate agents, professors, instructors, librarian, cleaning, and maintenance workers amongst many others.

Thompson Education Center has already gained much support from local government agencies, small businesses and individuals. The center will continue working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association amongst others to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy. Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and eager to support its community and children. The center has been dedicated to delivering fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat to the Boys & Girls Club/Town of Wallkill, NY since late 2015.

