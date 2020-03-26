Regulatory News:

On 26 March 2020, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) filed its Universal Registration Document containing the Annual Financial Report Fiscal Year 2019 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF).

The document can be viewed on the Company's website at the following address:

http://www.lagardere.com

under:

"Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Report/2020"

The Annual Financial Report mainly corresponds to the Reference Document filed on March 26, 2020.

The Reference Document also contains:

the Report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance (Chapter 2);

fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and members of their networks (Chapter 5 note 38).

