Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBST ISIN: CA9858441095 Ticker-Symbol: 1XNA 
Tradegate
26.03.20
16:53 Uhr
0,129 Euro
+0,046
+55,42 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,097
0,129
18:27
0,101
0,119
17:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC0,129+55,42 %