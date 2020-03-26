Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with NxtGen Nano, Inc. DBA NXN Licensing (NXN) to expand the range of colors for electrochromic inks. The parties engage to bring NXN's electrochromic polymer (ECP) technology into global product platforms by utilizing Ynvisible's electrochromic systems, and its comprehensive portfolio of design and manufacturing services. In turn Ynvisible will utilize NXN's ECP technology to expand its portfolio of electrochromic inks for printed interactive graphics.

NXN and Ynvisible are also pleased to further announce the sale of a prototyping project to a Fortune 500 medical and diagnostics devices company. The name of the client company and the product application for which the multi-color electrochromic devices are intended are bound by confidentiality agreements.

Ynvisible has demonstrated the ability to combine NXN's ECP technology into Ynvisible's electrochromic devices. The companies have earlier experience in working together and commercially prototyping new color electrochromic devices to select Fortune 500 premium consumer brand product companies.

"Ynvisible provides our customers with a unique level of expertise and follow up production capability that accelerates their ability to enter new markets with innovative products while transferring the know how they need to create new product categories building evergreen revenue opportunities through team collaboration," said John Coyne, CEO, NxtGen Nano, Inc. DBA NXN Licensing.

"This client order is further evidence that companies with global footprints have needs for interactive printed graphics in their smart products. Color and color changes are a critical part of visual communication. New electrochromic colors increase the value and performance of ultra-low power electrochromic displays and devices," commented Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO Ynvisible Interactive Inc. "It is exciting to combine NXN's electrochromic polymers colors into the inks we are developing and introduce this capability into our printed electrochromics technology platform. These new colors can help further leverage business with other Global Fortune 500 companies, and excite the product design community."

Ynvisible to Organize a Webinar on Printed Electrochromics

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic several industry conferences and seminars this spring have been cancelled. In place of these, Ynvisible will be hosting a webinar series titled "Making Things Alive with Printed Electronics".

One of the events postponed, is the 14th International Meeting on Electrochromism - organized this year by Georgia Tech in Atlanta Georgia, USA. Both NXN and Ynvisible are sponsors of this event. To partly make up for this missed opportunity, Ynvisible's first webinar session will focus on advances in designing and producing with printed electrochromics. The webinar will be held Thursday April 2, 2020 12:00 pm EST, 9:00 am EDT. Included are talks from NXN, Georgia Tech, University of Lapland (EU co-funded DecoChrom project), and Ynvisible. More data and registration to the webinar can be found via Ynvisible's web-site: https://www.ynvisible.com/events

Dates and agendas of the second and third webinars will be announced shortly.

About NxtGen Nano, Inc. DBA NXN Licensing

NXN based in Florida USA is the sole global licensee of its unique color palette of Electrochromic Polymers. NXN is expanding its portfolio of ECP intellectual properties through investment in new chemistry. The company also works with its customers to produce specific technologies to meet their proprietary needs and maintain full confidentiality and exclusive field of use licenses.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible's full suite of services and partner ecosystem help designers and brands integrate Ynvisible's electrochromic inks and devices into their smart objects and IoT products, and scale-up to industrial production.

