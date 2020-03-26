Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
26.03.20
17:20 Uhr
19,880 Euro
-0,120
-0,60 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2020 | 17:53
90 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Repurchase of own shares

Intervest Offices & Warehouses announces that she repurchased on 19 and 20 March 2020, 2.517 own shares on Euronext Brussels via a financial broker. This announcement takes place pursuant to article 7:215 of Belgian Companies and Associations Code (CAC) and also pursuant to the articles 8:3 and 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the CAC.

Attachment

  • Repurchase own shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6e4caa9f-f18c-4692-9c2f-195fba0ec342)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
